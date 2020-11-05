Flipkart buys stake in USPL to grow fashion category

BENGALURU : Flipkart Group on Thursday announced buying equity stake in Universal Sportsbiz Private Ltd. (USPL), which owns youth fashion brands such as Wrogn, Ms.Taken and Single, as the e-tailer looks to strengthen its fashion portfolio.

Venture capital firm Accel has also invested in USPL’s Series F round, as it looks to step up its online strategy, with Flipkart Group, and deepen its product offerings.

This is Flipkart’s third major investment in an offline fashion retailer this year. Recently, Flipkart invested ₹1500 crore in offline retailer Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL) for a 7.8% stake and earlier in July, it had also acquired a stake in Arvind Youth Brands, the owner of the Flying Machine brand, for ₹260 crore.

Both Flipkart and Amazon are buying minority stakes in offline multi-brand retailers to strengthen their presence in the brick-and-mortar segment, where foreign investment is restricted to 49%.

“It is our constant endeavour to offer our customers a wide range of products that meet their sensibilities. USPL’s unique brands, backed by celebrity endorsements, have a strong appeal for the young fashion-driven Indian consumer. This investment will help USPL and the Flipkart Group find deeper synergies as we continue on our commitment to grow an ecosystem of partnerships that deliver value for consumers and brands," said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group.

Krishnamuthy, in a recent interview had said that fashion, along with grocery would be the biggest growth frontiers for Flipkart, as it looks to expand its selection and ‘value-proposition’ in the market, while helping retailers through insights, to bring the right styles and selection to Indian consumers.

USPL’s flagship brand Wrogn has a big presence on Flipkart-owned Myntra. USPL brands also retail in more than 750 offline outlets across 100 cities in India, growing at 40-50% annually, according to the company.

“The last few months have provided a great opportunity for us to consolidate our market leadership among homegrown brands catering to the youth and expand our market share. Post pandemic recovery has been great for us and we are at 80% of pre-covid sales. During the time when the world is moving towards omni-channel retailing, we can significantly strengthen our online strategy by working with Flipkart and Myntra," said Anjana Reddy, founder and CEO, USPL.

Online fashion has seen one of the strongest growth among various categories in festive sales for Walmart-owned Flipkart that sold over 16 million products during the recent ‘Big Billion Day’ sale, across 40,000 brands and saw a 51% increase in shoppers from Tier 2 cities over last year.

Ankur Bisen, senior vice president, retail and consumer, at management consulting firm Technopak said the big retail play is now a triangle comprising Amazon, Reliance Retail and Walmart-owned Flipkart.

