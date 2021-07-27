Bengaluru: Walmart-owned Flipkart has filed an appeal with the Supreme Court of India on Tuesday challenging Karnataka High Court’s (HC) recent decision to allow antitrust regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) to continue its investigation against the e-commerce firm and its rival Amazon India for alleged competition law violations, two individuals told Mint on condition of anonymity.

In its 700 page written appeal on Tuesday, Flipkart said that the Karnataka HC has failed to argue the main issue that CCI did not comply with its own threshold requirements before ordering for an investigation, said the above quoted individuals.

Flipkart further argued that the CCI has not put forth any agreement which violates the provisions of competition law, and shows the existence of a prima facie finding of any violation of the Competition Act, said the first person.

It further said that there is also no agreement put on record by CCI between the petitioner and Flipkart, which led to the investigation in the first place.

Flipkart’s legal counsel had also brought forth this argument in front of a single-judge bench at Karnataka HC led by Justice P.S. Dinesh Kumar, who first dismissed Amazon and Flipkart’s writ petition on June 11, allowing the CCI probe against their business practices.

In a final decision, last Friday, a division bench at the Karnataka HC had dismissed Amazon and Flipkart’s separate petitions on the matter, stating that if the ‘appellants’ are not involved in any violation, they shouldn’t feel shy of an investigation by CCI.

As a part of the petition, Flipkart also argued that by passing its latest order, the Karnataka HC has also lowered the threshold required to pass for an investigation under Section 26 (1) of the Competition Act.

The matter first gained prominence, after the Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh (DVM), a group of micro, small and medium enterprise (SME) owners, in 2019, submitted a plea with CCI against Flipkart and Amazon for abusing their market dominance and giving preferential listing and deep discounting on products sold by select vendors in which they control indirect stakes.

Based on the information received from DVM, CCI directed its director general to launch a probe in January 2020 for alleged violation of Section 3 of the Competition Act.

The ongoing investigation by CCI is further supported by trader body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which had previously alleged that Amazon and Flipkart’s business model is based on violating the FDI policy.

CAIT was also one of the parties involved in the latest hearings by the Karnataka HC.

“What the e-commerce firms are also fighting against is the lowering of thresholds by CCI to begin antitrust investigations in the country, which can be perceived as a threat to the business community at large. Further, both Amazon and Flipkart have alleged that CCI chose to go ahead with the investigation without sending them a detailed note to hear their part of the story," said a lawyer, who didn’t want to be named.

The ongoing investigation by CCI comes as an additional headache to the e-commerce players, which are also fighting the government against passing unfavourable operating laws as a part of consumer protection (e-commerce) rules, 2020.

Earlier this month, the e-commerce industry wrote back to the government, suggesting it should remove the draft amendments relating to ‘flash sales’ and ‘fall back liabilities' on e-commerce players, as a part of the proposed changes.

