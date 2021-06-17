Flipkart challenges India court order on antitrust probe: Report

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Walmart’s Flipkart has filed a legal challenge against an Indian court’s decision to allow an antitrust probe to restart, sources with direct knowledge told Reuters on Thursday.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) initiated a probe in January last year on the basis of a complaint alleging Amazon and Flipkart promoted select sellers on their e-commerce platforms and that deep discounts stifled competition. The companies have denied wrongdoing.

After being on hold for more than a year, the court last week allowed the probe to continue, dismissing the pleas made by the companies.

The antitrust watchdog has plans to expedite a probe into allegations of anti-competitive behaviour at Amazon and Flipkart, as it intensifies scrutiny of big-tech firms, Reuters reported this week.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.