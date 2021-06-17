Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Flipkart challenges India court order on antitrust probe: Report

Flipkart challenges India court order on antitrust probe: Report

Premium
Flipkart urged the court in the southern state of Karnataka to quash the antitrust watchdog's order of investigation against the company
1 min read . 10:38 AM IST Aditya Kalra, Reuters

  • The Competition Commission of India initiated a probe in January last year on the basis of a complaint alleging Amazon and Flipkart promoted select sellers on their e-commerce platforms and that deep discounts stifled competition
  • The companies have denied wrongdoing

Walmart’s Flipkart has filed a legal challenge against an Indian court’s decision to allow an antitrust probe to restart, sources with direct knowledge told Reuters on Thursday.

Walmart’s Flipkart has filed a legal challenge against an Indian court’s decision to allow an antitrust probe to restart, sources with direct knowledge told Reuters on Thursday.

Flipkart urged the court in the southern state of Karnataka to quash the antitrust watchdog's order of investigation against the company, the sources said.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Flipkart urged the court in the southern state of Karnataka to quash the antitrust watchdog's order of investigation against the company, the sources said.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) initiated a probe in January last year on the basis of a complaint alleging Amazon and Flipkart promoted select sellers on their e-commerce platforms and that deep discounts stifled competition. The companies have denied wrongdoing.

After being on hold for more than a year, the court last week allowed the probe to continue, dismissing the pleas made by the companies.

The antitrust watchdog has plans to expedite a probe into allegations of anti-competitive behaviour at Amazon and Flipkart, as it intensifies scrutiny of big-tech firms, Reuters reported this week.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!