Flipkart challenges quick commerce space with new 10-15 minute delivery venture, says report
Flipkart would directly compete with existing quick commerce players, including Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto.
India's e-commerce giant, Flipkart, is gearing up to enter the quick commerce sector, Entrackr reported citing sources. The company plans to strategically establish a network of dark stores in cities such as Bengaluru, Delhi (NCR), and Hyderabad, intending to launch 10-15 minute deliveries in at least a dozen cities within the next six to eight weeks, it added.