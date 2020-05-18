NEW DELHI : E-commerce major Flipkart today announced that it has cut down the usage of plastic packaging in its own supply chain to about a half. The Walmart-owned company has also started phasing out plastic packaging through usage of paper-based packaging from this month.

In a statement, Flipkart said it has been working across the ecosystem to evaluate and introduce sustainable packaging materials in its supply chain. As part of its efforts to move towards zero waste, the company has been able to reduce plastic packaging in its supply chain.

The sustainable packaging for Flipkart’s supply chain assets in Maharashtra includes replacing plastic security bags with security envelopes made of paper. In addition, all fillers and wrapping films have been replaced with cushioning materials made from recycled paper.

The company has been driving several initiatives as it pursues sustainable growth, which includes the introduction of eco-friendly paper shreds, replacing poly pouches with recycled paper bags, replacing bubble wraps and airbags with carton waste shredded material and 2 Ply roll to name a few.

Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group, said, “Flipkart is strongly committed to environmental sustainability and is working actively with various partners on long-term sustainability initiatives, helping drive ecosystem awareness. We are pleased with the progress made in our own supply chain to introduce and explore different packaging concepts to have an impact now and in the future."

Flipkart works with over 200,000 local sellers, mostly MSMEs across the country, many of whom also ship customer orders directly and make their own packaging decisions.

