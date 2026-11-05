Flipkart delivering late amid festive season? Several customers flag delay of products, end up cancelling orders

Flipkart customers have raised concerns over alleged delayed deliveries, repeatedly revised delivery dates and order cancellations amid the festive shopping season, with several buyers taking to social media to flag problems with their purchases, including the iPhone 17 and other products.

Some customers have claimed that their expected delivery dates are being pushed back multiple times, while others have questioned deductions from refunds after orders were cancelled by sellers or the platform.

A user named Shubham Sharma took to X to complain about repeated changes to his delivery schedule, alleging that thousands of customers were facing similar problems.

"Thousands of people facing this problem and the worst service of your Flipkart from last week you making mad me changing delivery date every morning and after an hrs again change delivery date," he wrote.

A customer named Priyanshu also expressed frustration over a delayed iPhone 17 order, claiming that despite placing the order on October 18 with an expected delivery date of October 21, the shipment was first rescheduled to October 24 and remained undelivered as of October 31, 10 days after the original promised date.

“What an absolute joke of a delivery service! @flipkartsupport @Flipkart Ordered an iPhone 17 on October 18, with promised delivery on October 21. Then it was pushed to Oct 24. Today is October 31, 10 days past the original delivery date, and there's STILL no sign of my phone,” he said.

Another customer, Kumar Anubhav, questioned why a handling fee was deducted from a refund when the order was cancelled without his intervention.

"Why should I pay an offer handling fee when the seller failed to fulfil my order and Flipkart cancelled it? I didn't cancel, so why deduct it from my refund," he alleged.

Another customer Sandeep Rayapureddy, alleged that Flipkart was repeatedly postponing delivery dates and cancelling orders without customers' consent. He also claimed that several other buyers had reported similar experiences.

"They are not delivering the productson-time and the are extending the delivery dates and cancelling the orders without the customer’s concern’s and I received this issue same from so many customers and providing proofs.2ndtime I’m facing," he wrote on X.

LiveMint reached out to Flipkart through an email seeking a response to the customer complaints over alleged delayed deliveries, repeated changes in estimated arrival dates and order cancellations. However, the company declined to issue a statement.

Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale The Big Billion Days is Flipkart's flagship annual festive shopping event, during which the e-commerce platform offers discounts across several product categories, alongside bank offers, exchange benefits, no-cost EMI options and limited-period deals.

The 13th edition of the sale began on October 9, with early access for eligible Flipkart Plus, BLACK and select credit card customers starting October 8.

The 2026 edition featured around 150 million products across categories, including smartphones, electronics, fashion, beauty, appliances and festive merchandise. The platform also introduced hourly deals, special brand offers and additional discounts through participating banks.

According to Flipkart, the sale recorded 6.3 million concurrent users in a minute during its opening hour. The company subsequently said that orders, units and buyers each grew by around 20-22% compared with the previous year during the 11-day event.