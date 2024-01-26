Flipkart dominates with 48% market share, Meesho emerges as fastest growing e-commerce platform: Report
Walmart's subsidiary Flipkart continues to assert its dominance in the e-commerce sector, commanding a 48% market share, reported PTI, citing the AllianceBernstein report. Meesho, backed by SoftBank, has positioned itself as the fastest-growing e-commerce platform in terms of user base in India.