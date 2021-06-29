Mumbai: India’s homegrown e-commerce company, Flipkart has donated 30 ICU ventilators to the Maharashtra Industry Development Corporation (MIDC), which will help the state health department provide critical care to patients in need.

Flipkart has been donating ICU ventilators and is supporting various state governments in their efforts to augment their capacity to treat covid-19 patients and provide timely critical care, the company said in a release.

“Flipkart has shown relentless efforts towards the fight against Covid-19 through several efforts undertaken in Maharashtra and across the country. We thank Flipkart for its contribution to the state and strengthening our critical care work as we fight against COVID-19. These ICU ventilators will aid the health care system in the state and make it more resilient as we work towards providing critical care to those in need," said Subhash Desai, industries minister of Maharashtra

Over the past 15 months, Flipkart has committed to providing its support to various state governments and local authorities across the country. Through supplies of critical medical care, personal protective equipment and by leveraging its supply chain for the delivery of essential medical supplies and oxygen cylinders, Flipkart continues to play its part in the fight against Covid.

“The fight against Covid-19 is a long one and needs all hands on deck. We are honored to continue serving the community in these difficult times. Strengthening healthcare with the appropriate equipment is the need of the hour and Flipkart is committed to working with various stakeholders and state governments in close collaboration to make these available. We are hopeful that these ICU ventilators will augment the critical care and support the government's efforts in the fight against Covid," said Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart,

