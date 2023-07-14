Flipkart employees get PhonePe Esop payout

“As you know, the Board of Directors (BoD) of Flipkart Private Limited announced the complete separation of the PhonePe business by selling off its entire shareholding in December 2022. With this development, the BoD had decided to pay $43.67 as compensation for each ESOP (vested options for eligible current and former stakeholders and unvested options only for eligible current stakeholders) as of the record date of December 23, 2022.," an email sent to Flipkart employees on Friday said.