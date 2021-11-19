Flipkart enters health segment, acquires majority stake in SastaSundar

Japan’s Rohto Pharmaceuticals invested a total of $10 million in SastaSundar in 2017 and 2019. “The consumer internet ecosystem in India is growing rapidly as consumers recognise the opportunities and convenience that digital adoption is enabling in their lives. With growing awareness and focus on health heightened by the pandemic, there is a large opportunity and demand for affordable healthcare and ancillary offerings" Ravi Iyer, Senior Vice President and Head – Corporate Development, Flipkart said in the statement.