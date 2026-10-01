Flipkart weighs ESOP cash-out amid staff unease, senior departures

Flipkart is considering another employee stock option (Esop) programme that may allow eligible employees to cash out a larger share of their vested holdings, as uncertainty over its IPO and future liquidity events causes unease among employees, according to four people familiar with the discussions.
Management has discussed a round early next year that could let employees sell 20-25% of their eligible holdings, people familiar with its operations said, though the proposal has not been finalized. The window would be limited to current employees whose Esops vested three to five years ago. Existing investors are expected to provide the liquidity, although Mint could not establish which investors would participate or how many employees would qualify.