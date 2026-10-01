Flipkart weighs ESOP cash-out amid staff unease, senior departures

Flipkart is considering another employee stock option (Esop) programme that may allow eligible employees to cash out a larger share of their vested holdings, as uncertainty over its IPO and future liquidity events causes unease among employees, according to four people familiar with the discussions.
Flipkart is considering another employee stock option (Esop) programme that may allow eligible employees to cash out a larger share of their vested holdings, as uncertainty over its IPO and future liquidity events causes unease among employees, according to four people familiar with the discussions.
Management has discussed a round early next year that could let employees sell 20-25% of their eligible holdings, people familiar with its operations said, though the proposal has not been finalized. The window would be limited to current employees whose Esops vested three to five years ago. Existing investors are expected to provide the liquidity, although Mint could not establish which investors would participate or how many employees would qualify.
Management has discussed a round early next year that could let employees sell 20-25% of their eligible holdings, people familiar with its operations said, though the proposal has not been finalized. The window would be limited to current employees whose Esops vested three to five years ago. Existing investors are expected to provide the liquidity, although Mint could not establish which investors would participate or how many employees would qualify.
A two-part programme worth about $50 million ran between July 2025 and July 2026, most recently allowing eligible employees to cash out up to 5% of their vested options in July, a current executive said, asking not to be named. The second tranche covered options vested between 16 July 2023 and 15 July 2026, at ₹713.4 an option. US-based Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, owns a majority stake in Flipkart.
Esops can serve as both a retention tool and a source of employee wealth, with liquidity typically tied to events such as a funding round or an IPO. For employees at unlisted companies, the ability to sell vested equity can therefore become an important consideration when deciding whether to stay or move to another job.
“Esops are designed for employee benefit, but they also help with retention and reward employees for staying with the organization over the long term, as they are typically allocated and vested over a period of time,” said Kranthi Bathini, director of equity strategy at WealthMills Securities.
Bathini said the market for shares in unlisted companies has grown in recent years, creating opportunities for employees seeking liquidity outside an IPO. That may not be an option for Flipkart employees, however. A former executive quoted earlier said Flipkart’s Esop terms bar employees from selling their holdings independently in the secondary market.
Employee departures
Mint spoke with at least two current employees and two former employees in senior roles who hold significant vested equity. Two current employees said they had expected an IPO this year. Their more immediate concern now is when they can turn some of that equity into cash. Some former employees have discussed approaching Walmart directly for clarity, according to people familiar with those conversations.
A former senior Flipkart executive said 10-12 senior employees had left this year, with some moving to jobs that offered more cash compensation. “So, lots of people have left for other, better-paying cash jobs,” the executive said.
“The management wants to do this round, but it may not happen for a variety of other reasons,” the executive said. Potential hurdles include market conditions and whether Flipkart’s board can persuade investors to participate.
Moneycontrol reported that vice-presidents Prathyusha Agarwal and Aakriti Chandra resigned in September, following reported exits by senior vice-president Gunjan Bhartia and vice-president Amer Hussain. Flipkart announced in March that group chief financial officer Sriram Venkataraman would step down.
“We recognize that many employees have built meaningful equity in the company and understand the questions around how that value may be realized over time,” Walmart said in a message sent to Flipkart employees and shared with Mint by a spokesperson.
The move to consider another Esop programme comes amid pressure from employees, the people said.
IPO uncertainty
“An IPO remains an active part of our strategic roadmap, and we will move forward when the timing is right,” the message added. Walmart gave no listing date or details of a further liquidity event.
Flipkart had earlier considered filing draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) by late 2026 or early 2027. Those discussions have since been paused indefinitely, with Walmart asking Flipkart to focus on achieving Ebitda break-even by the end of fiscal 2027 before pursuing a private or public fundraise, according to a Moneycontrol report in May.
Data sourced from private-market tracker Tracxn’s cap table, last updated on 28 June 2024, shows that Flipkart’s Esop pool stood at 4.48%, or 8,772,644 shares.
Bathini said the outcome for employees depends on factors including the eventual listing, the price at which they received the shares and the quantity they hold. “If an employee gets a better opportunity elsewhere, the decision to retain or exercise the Esops becomes an individual choice. In Flipkart's case, however, the uncertainty around the listing timeline is an important factor,” he added.
The questions persist even as Flipkart invests across commerce, logistics and newer businesses, while its quick-commerce service Minutes expands. Flipkart India’s consolidated revenue from operations rose to ₹82,787.3 crore in FY25 from ₹70,541.9 crore in FY24. Its net loss widened to ₹5,189 crore, according to the MCA filing sourced through Tracxn.
Developments elsewhere may sharpen the contrast for long-serving employees. Snapdeal parent AceVector has completed its IPO subscription period, Spinny has filed confidential draft papers, and PhysicsWallah and Meesho have already listed.
“If you look at new-age companies that went public last year, their employees, particularly key executives, received substantial liquidity around the time of the listings. If employees at another company were expecting a similar liquidity event and the IPO gets pushed out, that liquidity may either become partial if there is another funding round, or may not happen immediately,” said Satish Mugulavalli, founder and managing partner, Hissa Fund, an Esop liquidity fund.