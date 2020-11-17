Flipkart Group acquires AR startup Scapic with eye on immersive shopping

BENGALURU : Walmart-owned Flipkart Group has acquired augmented reality (AR) startup Scapic in a bid to enhance its immersive shopping experience capabilities for customers, the e-tailer said.

Flipkart will acquire 100% stake in the company and absorb the startup’s team as the e-tailer accelerates its efforts to provide deeper camera experiences, virtual storefronts and new opportunities for brand advertising on its platform.

Bengaluru-based Scapic is a cloud-based platform which enables creation and publishing of Augmented Reality (AR) and 3D content, currently serving clients across e-commerce and marketing.

“At the Flipkart Group we are focused on providing Indian consumers experiences that make shopping online a seamless and more enjoyable experience. This year has accelerated online adoption—be it education, communication or shopping. As we make investments that focus on developing and nurturing the retail ecosystem, we are also committed to making our platform easier to navigate and richer for consumers in terms of content and experience," said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, chief executive, Flipkart Group.

The acquisition of the three year old startup, is also expected to bolster shopping experiences for Flipkart-owned Myntra, which it acquired in 2014, as well as its social commerce platform, 2GUD, which looks to leverage AR capabilities.

“Customers now require better visuals than ever before. Scapic is building visual technology that brings products to life using Augmented Reality and 3D. Advancements by the Scapic team in the field of AI, Computer Vision and AR have made this change possible. Scapic’s no-code platform helps create immersive experiences across categories such as fashion, furniture & electronics," said V.K. Sai Krishna and Ajay P.V., co-Founders, Scapic, in a statement.

Flipkart, which picked up $1.2 billion in investment from Walmart-led consortium of investors earlier in July this year, has been on a shopping spree as it continues to bolster its presence across retail plays and invest more in technology enhancements.

Earlier this month, the e-tailer scaled its online gaming capabilities by acquiring vernacular social gaming startup Mech Mocha for an undisclosed amount. The e-tailer had also backed the startup in 2015, participating in its $1 million seed funding round.

Over the past few months, Flipkart has heavily invested in offline retailers, picking up minority stakes in Arvind Fashions Ltd’s (AFL) recently created subsidiary Arvind Youth Brands for ₹260 crore, and buying a 7.8% stake in Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) for ₹1,500 crore.

In November, Flipkart also participated in Universal Sportsbiz Pvt. Ltd’s (USPL), Series F funding round, which owns youth fashion brands Ms.Taken, Wrogn and Single.

Within a year, the e-tailer has also already made two investments in fresh produce startup Ninjacart, and also invested in logistics firm Shadowfax, in December 2019.

