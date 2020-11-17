Flipkart Group acquires AR startup Scapic with eye on immersive shopping

“At the Flipkart Group we are focused on providing Indian consumers experiences that make shopping online a seamless and more enjoyable experience. This year has accelerated online adoption—be it education, communication or shopping. As we make investments that focus on developing and nurturing the retail ecosystem, we are also committed to making our platform easier to navigate and richer for consumers in terms of content and experience," said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, chief executive, Flipkart Group.