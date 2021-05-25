Bengaluru: E-commerce major Flipkart on Tuesday said has continued to boost its supply chain ecosystem to help deliver products across the country while creating additional employment.

Between March and May, Flipkart hired 23,000 people in various capacities across its supply chain, including delivery executives.

“At Flipkart, our top priority is to meet the needs of consumers through a safe and robust supply chain while ensuring the safety of our employees. The growing demand for e-commerce services across the country as people continue to remain indoors to fight the virus has necessitated a ramp-up of our supply chain, creating thousands of employment opportunities. All new hires will be covered with our healthcare and wellness initiatives to ensure their safety during these testing times," said Hemant Badri, Senior Vice-President, Supply Chain at Flipkart.

In the wake of the second wave of covid-19, Walmart-owned Flipkart said the safety of its employees, customers, sellers and other partners in the ecosystem remains a top priority. From strict safety regulations and protocols across its warehouses to driving awareness on covid safe behaviour, it is also undertaking training programmes for its direct hires in various aspects of the supply chain.

Through a mix of classroom and digital training, enhancing their understanding of supply chain management, these trainings are being undertaken through mobile applications along with Flipkart’s own Learning Management System (LMS).

These training sessions span customer service, delivery, installation and safety and sanitation measures along with the handling of hand-held devices, PoS Machines, scanners, various mobile applications and ERPs.

