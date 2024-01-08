Flipkart implements performance-based job cuts amid restructuring plans, 5-7% workforce to be affected
Flipkart is set to undergo a restructuring phase aimed at optimising its resources and operations, resulting in a 5-7 percent decrease in team size.
E-commerce major Flipkart is implementing performance-based job cuts which will decrease team size by 5-7 percent, Times of India reported quoting sources. The cuts will be based on annual performace reviews and will be completed by March-April.
