Flipkart in strategic alliance with Google Cloud to speed up innovation

The deal is expected to propel Flipkart into its next phase of growth, whereas, boost its vision of onboarding India's next 200 million shoppers and lakhs of sellers.
India's e-commerce giant, Flipkart on Tuesday entered into a multi-year strategic alliance with Google Cloud to fast-track its innovation and cloud strategy. The partnership is expected to enable Flipkart into its next phase of growth, whereas, boost its vision of onboarding India's next 200 million shoppers and lakhs of sellers.
Jeyandran Venugopal, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Flipkart said, "Our strategic alliance with Google Cloud will enable us to accelerate our digital transformation, power productivity and advance our innovation agenda. We are excited by Google Cloud's unique strengths and experience in AI/ML and its proven scalability and security, all of which will be critical in our next phase of growth."
Further, on the tie-up, Bikram Singh Bedi, Managing Director, Google Cloud India said, "Flipkart's growth in India has been powered by its digital-first strategy and forward-thinking approach to cloud technology. As the company continues to scale and grow its e-commerce platform, we will work together to drive technological innovations and help Flipkart drive breakthrough businesses in the future."
Through the alliance, Google Cloud will help Flipkart with the following:
By leveraging Google Cloud's secure and scalable global infrastructure and advanced networking technologies, Flipkart will be able to deliver robust app access and performance even during peak purchase seasons with heightened traffic.
Also, Flipkart will continue to advance the pace of new product development by building on Google Cloud, furthering its expansion into Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets in India.
Moreover, Flipkart will make its data platform more efficient by deploying Google Cloud's advanced data analytics and machine learning technologies. Such will aid Flipkart to better analyze traffic and transactional data, unlock rich real-time insights into customer purchasing and shopping behaviour, identify trends and patterns with increased demand and create more personalized recommendations to enrich customer experience.
Additionally, Flipkart will be able to expand its use of the flexible, innovative solution across its rapidly growing workforce to create innovative human-centred employee experiences and deepen connections in this new hybrid work environment.
