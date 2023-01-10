Flipkart Internet gets over 700 crore infusion from Singapore parent entity

"Flipkart and PhonePe are proud, homegrown Indian brands with a user base upwards of 400 million each. We are looking forward to the next phase of our growth as we invest in new businesses – like insurance, wealth management and lending, while also enabling the next wave of growth for UPI payments in India. This will help propel our vision to provide billions of Indians with financial inclusion," PhonePe Founder and CEO Sameer Nigam has said.

