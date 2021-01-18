Flipkart introduces SuperCoin Pay: How to use, register - Details here

Walmart-owned e-commerce giant Flipkart on Monday introduced a new digital payment option called SuperCoin Pay to strengthen its SuperCoin Rewards programme.

SuperCoin is designed to provide rewards and benefits to millions of customers who shop on the platform. As part of this effort, the homegrown e-commerce marketplace is partnering with more than 5,000 retail outlets across the country, where customers will be able to pay through SuperCoins (Rewards points), giving them greater value and choice.

Through SuperCoin Pay, partner stores across fashion, grocery, food and beverages, travel, and health and wellness can register themselves and begin accepting payments through SuperCoins.

Customers will be able to pay up to 100% of their bill value across more than 5,000 partner stores both online and offline using only SuperCoins, the company said.

These rewards can be earned on Flipkart and redeemed with a purchase from these partner stores across categories encompassing fashion, food and beverage, travel, grocery, and health & wellness, it said.

How to use Flipkart SuperCoin Pay

1) Open the Flipkart app and select SuperCoin Zone

2) Scan the QR Code displayed at the store and enter the bill amount

3) Click on 'Pay with SuperCoins' and enter the OTP to redeem the SuperCoins

4) Pay the amount with Netbanking, Cards or UPI

5) Show Payment Code at the cash counter and collect the purchased item

With this launch, Flipkart continues to give any shopper access to its rewards programme, which has never been behind any paywall.

To simplify the experience, all benefits can be accessed by simply scanning a QR code at the partner store using the Flipkart app.

Customers can also access the entire list of stores and partner brands on the Flipkart app under 'Rewards store' in the 'SuperCoin' section.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via