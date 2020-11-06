Flipkart invests in Wrogn-owner USPL to boost fashion portfolio

Flipkart Group is set to buy a stake in Universal Sportsbiz Pvt. Ltd (USPL), which owns youth fashion brands Ms.Taken, Wrogn and Single, as it seeks to expand its fashion portfolio.

Venture capital firm Accel, too, invested in USPL’s Series F round, as it looks to step up its online strategy with the Flipkart Group and deepen its product offerings.

This is Flipkart’s third major investment in an offline fashion retailer this year. In July, it had invested ₹1,500 crore in Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd to pick up a 7.8% stake, and ₹260 crore to acquire a stake in Arvind Youth Brands, the owner of Flying Machine.

Both Flipkart and Amazon have been picking up minority stakes in multi-brand retailers to strengthen their offline presence, where foreign investment is capped at 49%.

“It is our constant endeavour to offer our customers a wide range of products that meet their sensibilities. USPL’s unique brands, backed by celebrity endorsements, have a strong appeal for the young fashion-driven Indian consumer. This investment will help USPL and the Flipkart Group find deeper synergies as we continue on our commitment to grow an ecosystem of partnerships that deliver value for consumers and brands," said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, chief executive, Flipkart.

Krishnamurthy, in a recent interview, had said that fashion, along with grocery, will be the biggest growth drivers for Flipkart, as it looks to expand its selection and ‘value-proposition’ in the market, while helping retailers with insights, to bring the right styles and selection to Indian consumers.

USPL’s flagship brand Wrogn has a big presence on the Flipkart-owned Myntra platform. USPL brands also sold through over 750 offline outlets across 100 cities in India, growing at 40-50% annually, according to the company.

“The last few months have provided a great opportunity for us to consolidate our market leadership among homegrown brands catering to the youth and expand our market share. Post-pandemic recovery has been great for us, and we are at 80% of pre-covid sales. When the world is moving towards omnichannel retailing, we can significantly strengthen our online strategy by working with Flipkart and Myntra," said Anjana Reddy, CEO, USPL.

