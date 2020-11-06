Flipkart invests in Wrogn-owner USPL to boost fashion portfolio

“The last few months have provided a great opportunity for us to consolidate our market leadership among homegrown brands catering to the youth and expand our market share. Post-pandemic recovery has been great for us, and we are at 80% of pre-covid sales. When the world is moving towards omnichannel retailing, we can significantly strengthen our online strategy by working with Flipkart and Myntra," said Anjana Reddy, CEO, USPL.