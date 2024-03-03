Flipkart launches digital payments service Flipkart UPI
Consumer internet companies introducing their own UPI offerings is significant in the context of the National Payments Corporation of India trying to reduce UPI’s over-reliance on a few players.
Ecommerce company Flipkart on Sunday launched its UPI services, Flipkart UPI, in partnership with Axis Bank. Flipkart UPI will initially be available for Android users, the company said. Loyalty features such as Supercoins, cashback, milestone benefits and brand vouchers will be made available after the UPI launch, it added.