BENGALURU: E-commerce major Flipkart on Wednesday said it has introduced an immersive e-commerce experience with Flipkart Camera, an augmented reality capability on its app.

This new feature will enable shoppers to leap from ‘imagining’ to ‘experiencing’ what a product will look like in reality before making a purchase, the Bengaluru-based company said.

There is a need and an opportunity to bring real-life purchasing experiences to customers using technologies such as augmented reality and Flipkart Camera aims to make the online experience more engaging and beneficial for customers and help them make informed decisions.

In categories such as furniture, luggage and large appliances, where customers need to estimate the size and fit of the product and understand its aesthetics before making a purchase decision, customers can have a visual, 3D experience of products using the camera.

The firm believes that this will work well in the beauty category to build customer confidence and remove guesswork, where customers get a chance to try products virtually before making a decision.

“At Flipkart, we are constantly working towards making e-commerce an inclusive and immersive experience for customers. With the Flipkart Camera feature, we aim to take this experience a notch higher by offering in-house demonstrations of products from the comfort of a consumer’s living room, thereby helping them make an informed decision before purchasing. This technology has far-reaching applications and can improve customer experience manifold while also helping customers find the right product fit," said Jeyandran Venugopal, chief product and technology officer at Flipkart.

The rapid adoption of smartphones has propelled the usage of augmented reality amongst customers, Flipkart said.

