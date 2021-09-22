Flipkart launches marketplace ‘Flipkart Xtra’ to onboard part-time job seekers

BENGALURU: E-commerce firm Flipkart on Wednesday said it is introducing a separate marketplace model ‘Flipkart Xtra’ to give flexible earning opportunities to individuals, service agencies and technicians.

The new platform will also help bolster its supply chain to ensure seamless and faster delivery of shipments and service to consumers across India while creating part-time opportunities for individuals.

Offered through the app ‘Flipkart Xtra’ available on the Google play store, Flipkart will provide an on-boarding experience to interested individuals, which includes downloading the app and sharing information for background verification.

Individuals will be able to onboard themselves for various roles, including delivery executives to start with, and service partners or technicians in the coming months.

As this new platform scales up in the coming months, with the launch ahead of the festive season and the company’s ‘Big Billion Days’ sale, Flipkart said it will help thousands of individuals, technicians and service agencies across the country providing access to opportunities of additional work and earnings as delivery partners.

With e-commerce enabling anytime and anywhere access to products, the Flipkart Xtra program will help create flexible earning opportunities while augmenting deliveries.

“As an organisation committed to creating value for all stakeholders including sellers, artisans, MSMEs, kiranas and customers, we are constantly expanding the scope of our partnership to equitably distribute the benefits of e-commerce. In this endeavour, we introduced numerous initiatives such as the immensely popular kirana delivery program and are pleased to launch Flipkart Xtra, our service marketplace, to give flexible earning opportunities to individuals, local stores and even service technicians. This is a new disruption in the gig economy space and will help individuals find an alternate source of income while contributing to the country’s economic recovery," said Hemant Badri, senior vice-president and head of supply chain at Flipkart.

The ‘Flipkart Xtra’ app offers partners the advantage of signing up from anywhere and the flexibility of choosing their preferred schedule to deliver shipments. This is an extension of Flipkart’s alternate delivery models that include the Flipkart Kirana program, which has witnessed consistent growth over recent years. During last year’s festive season the kirana delivery model fulfilled 10 million shipments.

