Flipkart launches marketplace ‘Flipkart Xtra’ to onboard part-time job seekers

“As an organisation committed to creating value for all stakeholders including sellers, artisans, MSMEs, kiranas and customers, we are constantly expanding the scope of our partnership to equitably distribute the benefits of e-commerce. In this endeavour, we introduced numerous initiatives such as the immensely popular kirana delivery program and are pleased to launch Flipkart Xtra, our service marketplace, to give flexible earning opportunities to individuals, local stores and even service technicians. This is a new disruption in the gig economy space and will help individuals find an alternate source of income while contributing to the country’s economic recovery," said Hemant Badri, senior vice-president and head of supply chain at Flipkart.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}