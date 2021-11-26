In keeping with the ongoing wedding season, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart has launched the new edition of its ‘India Ka Fashion Capital’ ad campaign which pitches it as the country’s go-to lifestyle destination.

The ad, featuring actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, urges shoppers to try out Flipkart’s endless fashion and beauty products’ range. Set in a college campus, the ad films are targeted at youth whose aspirations for high-quality fashion are ever-evolving.

The films feature characters portrayed by Ranbir and Alia as college friends, showcasing their fun relationship with their quirky professor.

The campaign is live both on television and on digital media platforms for a period of 14 weeks.

It talks of upgrading not just fashion wardrobes but all else that customers use in their daily lives from beauty and personal care to home furnishings and décor items.

The ad has been conceptualized in collaboration with McCann World group and highlights the essence of Flipkart being India’s fashion capital with its wide range of brands.

Speaking about the campaign, Prasanth Naidu, director, marketing, Flipkart, said, “Flipkart has a strong understanding of customer needs, which has helped us provide them with best-in-class offerings over the years. Today’s shoppers prefer to live a fashionable lifestyle that is both accessible and value-driven. With this campaign, our aim is to establish Flipkart as a value lifestyle destination that caters to various needs and appeals to a diverse demographic across the country."

He expects actor duo Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to create a unique connection with Flipkart’s target audience and inspire them to look at Flipkart as a one-stop-shop for all their lifestyle needs.

The Flipkart Group owns a clutch of group companies such as Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, and Cleartrip. It is also a majority shareholder in PhonePe, one of the leading Payments Apps in India.

Started in 2007, Flipkart claims it has enabled millions of consumers, sellers, merchants, and small businesses to be a part of India's digital commerce revolution, with a registered customer base of more than 400 million. It offers over 150 million products across 80+ categories.

