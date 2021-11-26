Flipkart launches new ad campaign with Alia Bhatta, Ranbir Kapoor

Speaking about the campaign, Prasanth Naidu, director, marketing, Flipkart, said, “Flipkart has a strong understanding of customer needs, which has helped us provide them with best-in-class offerings over the years. Today’s shoppers prefer to live a fashionable lifestyle that is both accessible and value-driven. With this campaign, our aim is to establish Flipkart as a value lifestyle destination that caters to various needs and appeals to a diverse demographic across the country."