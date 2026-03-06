Flipkart layoffs 2026: Nearly 500 employees asked to leave after performance review, says report

Walmart-owned e-commerce giant Flipkart has asked around 400-500 employees to exit the company this year, based on its performance review, according to a report by Economic Times.

This layoffs account for roughly 3-4% of Flipkart's total workforce, higher than the usual 1-2% of employees in the lowest performance bracket that the company typically lets go each year.

"Flipkart conducts regular performance reviews aligned with clearly defined expectations. As part of this process, a small percentage of employees may transition from the organisation. We are supporting affected employees with transition support," the company told ET.

Flipkart focuses on senior-level hiring The job cuts, which span multiple departments and employee levels, come as the Walmart-backed firm continues senior-level hiring ahead of its planned initial public offering (IPO), according to ANI.