Flipkart layoffs 2026: Nearly 500 employees asked to leave after performance review, says report

Walmart-owned e-commerce giant Flipkart has asked around 400-500 employees to exit the company this year, based on its performance review, according to a report by Economic Times.
This layoffs account for roughly 3-4% of Flipkart's total workforce, higher than the usual 1-2% of employees in the lowest performance bracket that the company typically lets go each year.
"Flipkart conducts regular performance reviews aligned with clearly defined expectations. As part of this process, a small percentage of employees may transition from the organisation. We are supporting affected employees with transition support," the company told ET.
The job cuts, which span multiple departments and employee levels, come as the Walmart-backed firm continues senior-level hiring ahead of its planned initial public offering (IPO), according to ANI.
