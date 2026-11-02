Flipkart looks to expand FPO tie-ups with focus on value-added, premium produce

Bengaluru: Flipkart is betting that closer links with farmers and better demand planning can help it scale one of quick commerce's most operationally challenging categories: fresh produce.
The e-commerce company is deepening partnerships with farmers and farmer producer organizations (FPOs), while investing in sourcing infrastructure and demand planning to reduce wastage on its quick-commerce platform Minutes. It also sees scope to expand premium offerings and introduce private labels, Kunal Gupta, senior vice-president of Flipkart and head of Flipkart Minutes, told Mint.