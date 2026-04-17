Flipkart loses ‘MarQ’ trademark case in Delhi high court

MUMBAI: The Delhi high court has dismissed e-commerce firm Flipkart’s appeal claiming exclusive rights over “MarQ”, its private label for electronic appliances launched in 2017, in a trademark dispute with Delhi-based Marc Enterprises.
Justice Tejas Karia said the appeal stood dismissed. The ruling was pronounced on 10 April, while the written order was released later. Mint has seen a copy of the order.
During the hearing, counsel for Flipkart told the court that some inventory bearing the “MarQ” brand remains in the market and sought four weeks to clear the stock. Amit Amitabh Suman, representing Marc Enterprises, agreed to the timeline.
Flipkart has been directed to comply with the order by 15 May 2026. Emailed requests for comment sent to Flipkart by Mint on 10 April and again on 16 April remained unanswered at press time.
The dispute dates back to 2018, when Marc Enterprises approached a Delhi trial court seeking an injunction against Flipkart’s use of the “MarQ” trademark. The trial court restrained Flipkart, prompting the company to move the Delhi High Court.
In January 2018, Justice Najmi Waziri allowed Flipkart to sell its remaining “MarQ”-branded inventory until 30 January and advertise the products for its Republic Day sale, subject to maintaining accounts of such sales.
Flipkart had argued that “MarQ” is visually and structurally distinct from “MARC”. Marc Enterprises countered that it holds registered rights over the “MARC” trademark across multiple classes, while Flipkart’s “MarQ” was not registered at the time.
Flipkart launched MarQ in 2017 as a private label spanning televisions, air conditioners and washing machines, positioning it as a global electronics brand. Then chief executive Kalyan Krishnamurthy said the company aimed to offer “cutting edge technology and high quality products at very affordable prices”.
Marc Enterprises, established in 1984, sells electrical products in similar categories.
According to a Bloomberg report, the e-commerce company has already held informal talks with investors and an IPO could take place in early 2027.
Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the intersection of law and public policy. He has been in the profession for two years. Before joining Mint, he worked at NDTV Profit as an assistant producer on the TV desk while also reporting, gaining experience across television and print journalism and combining reporting with production expertise.<br><br> Born in Kolkata, a city he remains deeply connected to, Yash has a keen interest in the technicalities of Indian law and aims to decode complex legal developments in a clear and accessible manner for readers. He is a graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, where he completed his postgraduate diploma in journalism.<br><br> He closely follows politics and government policies, and has covered several state elections as a freelance journalist. His work is driven by the idea of making law less intimidating and more understandable for the general public.<br><br> When not at work, Yash can be found playing cricket, revisiting classic matches, or engaging in conversations about the evolving landscape of law and policy in India.
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