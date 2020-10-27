Flipkart, Myntra grab big share of GMV in first week of festive sales

The rise in sales comes on the back of new customers, as well as large numbers of shoppers from smaller cities turning online, as offline retail continues to reel from the impact of the pandemic. Nearly 52 million shoppers flocked on e-commerce websites in the first week of festive sales with 57%, or 31 million customers coming from smaller cities and towns. The reverse migration of metro customers to smaller cities fuelled demand from these towns, as total metro shoppers dipped from 30% in 2019 to 25% in the first week of the 2020 festive sale.