Flipkart, Myntra to expand fashion category with ABFRL deal

Walmart-owned Flipkart Group on Friday said it will be investing Rs1,500 crores for a 7.8% stake in Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL), through its investment vehicle, Flipkart Investments, to enhance the consumer fashion experience for both entities.

Through this deal, which is subject to regulatory approvals, Flipkart Group will strengthen the range of brands offered on its e-commerce platforms—Flipkart and Myntra—and deepen its relationship with ABFRL. It will also enhance the range of premium international and Indian brands on offer.

Flipkart’s online commerce capabilities will enhance ABFRL’s omni-channel capabilities, and double its online reach, as the fashion retailer looks to provide access to premium loyalty programmes and affordability constructs for Flipkart and Myntra.

With newer tier-II customers coming on to e-commerce platforms, and an additional focus being put on ‘value brands’ by marketplaces, Flipkart and ABFRL might also look at co-creating new youth-focused brands which will sell on offline and online retail points of both brands, said a person aware of the contours of the deal.

Flipkart, which concluded its five-day long ‘Big Billion Day’ sale on 21 October, saw close to 50% of its new customers coming from tier-III towns, the firm said earlier.

“At the Flipkart Group, we are focused on building new partnerships that will help us meet the demands of the discerning Indian consumer who seeks quality and value. Through this partnership with ABFRL, we will work towards making available a wide range of products for fashion-conscious consumers across different retail formats across the country," said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group.

ABFRL will use this capital to strengthen its balance sheet and propel its growth ambition with renewed vigour. The company plans to scale-up its play in emerging high-growth fashion categories viz innerwear and athleisure, casual wear and ethnic wear, establishing these as the new engines of growth for the company.

“We look forward to this partnership with Flipkart Group, and our collective journey to delight customers of a young and aspirational India. Given the complementary strengths of ABFRL and Flipkart Group, this partnership has the potential to dramatically accelerate the growth of the apparel industry in India and reshape apparel commerce," said Ashish Dikshit, the managing director of ABFRL.

Ankur Bisen, senior vice president, retail and consumer, at management consulting firm Technopak said ABFRL is one of the dominant fashion retailers in men's fashion, in particular along with its value brand Pantaloons.

"ABFRL provides a lot of leverage to Flipkart and Myntra in terms of offering the right brands and supply chain, among other things. It will be interesting to see if Pantaloons plays out as an online store. The key takeaway, however, is that if online play is not integrated into the business model, offline retail is doomed," Bisen said.

Earlier this year, Flipkart Group also bought a minority stake in Arvind Fashions Ltd’s recently created subsidiary Arvind Youth Brands for Rs260 crore.

Owing to the covid-19 impact, the gap between offline and online is narrowing this festive season. Old adversaries have formed new partnerships to offer shoppers a wider selection of products at attractive prices.

With physical stores struggling to revive sales as consumers avoid trips to crowded markets for fear of infection, e-commerce firms are using this opportunity to onboard brands and to bring their entire store inventory online for customers. p

