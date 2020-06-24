NEW DELHI : Having already launched Hindi interface last year, Walmart-owned Flipkart today launched three new languages on its e-commerce platform - Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said language, if solved well, can be an opportunity rather than a barrier to reach millions of consumers who have been underserved.

"As a homegrown e-commerce marketplace, we understand India and its diversity in a more nuanced way and are building products that have the potential to bring a long-term change. The introduction of Tamil, Telugu and Kannada interfaces, in addition to Hindi & English, is a meaningful step in that direction in line with our mission to democratise e-commerce in India," he said in a statement.

Jeyandran Venugopal, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Flipkart, pointed out that almost 58% of the company's user base comes from tier-II cities and beyond. He said the new regional language interface will further improve the user's experience by making it simpler and more personal.

As southern states account for a significant proportion of Flipkart’s growing user base coupled with a higher adoption rate of native language script, regional language interfaces will help make e-commerce more inclusive.

Following the launch of Hindi interface last year, the new regional languages interface have been built on Flipkart’s ‘Localization and Translation Platform’.

According to industry reports, Indian language internet users are expected to account for nearly 75% of India’s internet user base by 2021.

Flipkart’s team of engineers worked on multiple tech challenges in terms of UI and platform architecture, as each language has its own nuanced characteristics.

