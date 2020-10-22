Flipkart opens 29th 'Best Price' store in Tirupati

The Flipkart group's cash-and-carry business - Best Price - on Thursday announced the opening of a new wholesale store in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. The move is aimed to cater to the needs of kiranas and small businesses, the group said in a statement.

It is Best Price's 29th store in the country where it is present in nine states, and serves kiranas, offices & institutions, and hotels, restaurants and caterers through a membership model.

It is Best Price's 29th store in the country where it is present in nine states, and serves kiranas, offices & institutions, and hotels, restaurants and caterers through a membership model.

The 56,000 sq.ft. store would create over 2,000 direct and indirect jobs, the group said in a statement.

It would be a one-stop destination offering a wide assortment at competitive prices, the group added.