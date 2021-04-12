India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart on Monday announced a strategic and commercial partnership with the Adani Group. Flipkart will work with Adani Logistics Limited to strengthen Flipkart’s supply chain infrastructure and further enhance its ability to serve its rapidly growing base of customers, Adani Group said in a regulatory filing.

In addition, Flipkart will set up its third data centre at Adaniconnex Private Limited Chennai based facility.

As part of this partnership, Adani Logistics Limited will construct 534,000 sq. ft. fulfilment centre in its upcoming logistics hub in Mumbai that will be leased to Flipkart to address the growing demand for e-commerce in Western India and support market access of several thousands of sellers and MSMEs in the region.]

The centre is expected to be operational in Q3 2022 and will have the capacity to house 10 million units of sellers’ inventory at any point.

In addition to strengthening Flipkart’s supply chain infrastructure to support MSMEs and sellers, the facility will enhance local employment and create 2,500 direct jobs and thousands of indirect jobs.

