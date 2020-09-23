Flipkart partners with Max Fashion ahead of festive season

BENGALURU : E-commerce firm Flipkart has partnered with apparel brand Max Fashion, part of Landmark Group, to expand its offering particularly in smaller cities and towns ahead of the festive season sale and its upcoming Big Billion Days event.

The Max Fashion store on Flipkart will have more than 13,000 new styles and a majority of them will be under ₹1,000 price point.

Nishit Garg, vice president, Flipkart Fashion said with 40-50 million new consumers expected to shop online during the festive season, many of them from Tier 2 and beyond, the partnership with Max is a strategic alignment.

“Affordability and access play a key role in online shopping, and Max being the largest fashion brand in the country, we see an exponential opportunity there. When we look at Tier 2 cities and beyond, consumers in smaller markets are aspirational yet value conscious. We will continue to bridge the gap between customers in metros and Tier 2+ regions, where customers are seeking the best of current fashion trends, but have limited access from a selection, range and affordability perspective," Garg said.

Max has around 375 stores across 130 stores and is continuously opening more stores.

Shital Mehta, CEO, Max Fashion India and managing director, Lifestyle International Pvt. Ltd. said even though they are expecting customers to indulge during the festive season after a prolonged lull in shopping during the lockdown, the company is taking a balanced approach in terms of its collection with a focus on work-from-home essentials and kids.

“Max Fashion is the single largest fashion brand in India operating across both omni-channel as well as online space. To reach as many customers as possible, we have been rapidly growing, both our retail stores footprint as well as our online presence. This partnership with Flipkart is the next step in this direction –this enables us to expand our presence and reach the next 200 million customers who live in tier-2 and tier-3 cities," Mehta added.

E-commerce companies are gearing up for bumper festive season sales this year, over the next two months, with consumers expected to continue shopping online due to the pandemic.

In recent months, as Indian consumers shifted to online buying not just in metros but in smaller cities and beyond, e-tailers have sharply expanded customer base, onboarded thousands of new sellers, set up dark stores and warehousing spaces, stepped up hiring in the run-up to the festive season.

Festive season sales are expected to almost double in the next two months alone and touch $7 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV), compared to $3.8 billion in GMV sales in the same period last year, according to estimates from Internet research firm RedSeer.

This year’s e-commerce festive sales will see more than half of the purchases coming from Tier-2 towns and cities with participation from 45 to 50 million users. This is a 70% year-on-year growth in seasonal online shoppers when compared to the same period last year, according to RedSeer’s annual ‘Online Festive Sales 2020 Forecast’ report last week.

