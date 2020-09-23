Flipkart partners with Max Fashion ahead of festive season

“Affordability and access play a key role in online shopping, and Max being the largest fashion brand in the country, we see an exponential opportunity there. When we look at Tier 2 cities and beyond, consumers in smaller markets are aspirational yet value conscious. We will continue to bridge the gap between customers in metros and Tier 2+ regions, where customers are seeking the best of current fashion trends, but have limited access from a selection, range and affordability perspective," Garg said.