Flipkart, PhonePe continue to experience strong growth in Q1, says Walmart CEO

However, in Q1 Walmart International “retained market growth of 5.1 per cent. This was led by strength in Flipkart and Canada" and eCommerce, which contributed 16 per cent of the total net sales of the division. "In India, for the first quarter, Flipkart and PhonePe continue to experience strong growth," said Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillan in first-quarter earnings result call. At Flipkart monthly active users and consumers are key metrics and were performing well, he said.

