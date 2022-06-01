Flipkart plans to restructure refurbished biz ahead of IPO

Both Cashify and HyperXChange have large networks of offline stores. According to a February report by VCCircle, Cashify owns 90 offline stores and eight franchise stores in India, with plans to open 100-150 more over the next year. HyperXChange runs more than 350 stores, which it plans to expand to 3,500 this financial year, the company said in an interview with The Hindu Business Line in May.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}