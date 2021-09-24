NEW DELHI: Flipkart and sportswear retailer Puma on Friday announced the launch of an affordable range of athleisure clothing designed in collaboration with cricketer K L Rahul.

The collection called—1DER by PUMA—will be launched on Flipkart, puma.com and select Puma stores from 30 September.

The move comes as extended work from home orders have prompted consumers to buy more athleisure clothing. The style, which includes joggers, sweatshirts, casual T-shirts has especially picked up among younger shoppers.

Sportswear and athleisure as sub-categories have seen phenomenal growth on Flipkart, growing 60% over last year, the online retailer said in a note on Friday.

The collection is designed to fulfill a “very specific" growing need for athleisure, it added. The collection is aimed at the needs of young working professionals and college students.

The launch will also coincide with the festive season; Flipkart is also set to host its flagship Big Billion Day sale.

“The past year has witnessed a shift in consumer preferences when it comes to fashion, as it opened doors to new niche categories such as athleisure. The 1DER launch comes at the right time when people across India, from metros to tier 2 and beyond regions, are seeking to upgrade their wardrobes and embrace a fitter lifestyle," said Nishit Garg, vice president, Flipkart Fashion.

Flipkart said such collaborations will help the retailer bridge the gap between metros and tier 2 and beyond regions, where people seek the latest current fashion trends but have limited access from a selection, range and affordability perspective.

Athleisure has gained immense popularity over the years, said Abhishek Ganguly, managing director, Puma India and Southeast Asia.

“With athleisure becoming more mainstream, its share of the closet as a fashion essential has increased tremendously. We feel 1DER will effectively cater to the increasing need for fashionable and comfortable clothing."

The collection marks a decade of Puma’s association with Flipkart.

