Flipkart raises $3.6 bn in funding at $37.6 bn valuation

“Flipkart is a great business whose growth and potential mirrors that of India as a whole — that’s why we invested in 2018 and why we continue to invest today. Kalyan and the team have put the Indian customer at the center of everything and they have continued to innovate in the categories and services Indian customers want most. The quality of the investor group and valuation announced today is further confirmation of global confidence in Flipkart," said Judith McKenna, president and CEO– Walmart International.