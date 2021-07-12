Ecommerce giant Flipkart Group on Monday said it has raised about ₹26,805.6 crore ($3.6 billion) in funding.

The latest round of funding is led by GIC, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Walmart, along with investments from sovereign funds DisruptAD, Qatar Investment Authority, Khazanah Nasional Berhad, and marquee investors Tencent, Willoughby Capital, Antara Capital, Franklin Templeton and Tiger Global.

With this, the Flipkart's valuation has surged to ₹2.79 lakh crore ( $37.6 billion).

The company, which competes with Amazon, Reliance Industries' JioMart and others in the burgeoning Indian e-commerce market, said it will continue to make deeper investments across people, technology, supply chain and infrastructure to address the requirements of a rapidly growing consumer base in the country.

“This investment by leading global investors reflects the promise of digital commerce in India and their belief in Flipkart's capabilities to maximise this potential for all stakeholders. As we serve our consumers, we will focus on accelerating growth for millions of small and medium Indian businesses, including kiranas," Flipkart Group Chief Executive Officer Kalyan Krishnamurthy said.

Flipkart will continue to invest in new categories and leverage made-in-India technology to transform consumer experiences and develop a world-class supply chain, he added.

In July last year, Flipkart had announced a $1.2 billion (roughly ₹9,048 crore) fundraising led by its majority shareholder Walmart that had valued the Bengaluru-based company at $24.9 billion (roughly ₹1.87 lakh crore).

In 2018, Walmart Inc had invested $16 billion for acquiring a 77 % stake in the group.

“Flipkart is a great business whose growth and potential mirrors that of India as a whole — that’s why we invested in 2018 and why we continue to invest today," said Judith McKenna, President and CEO – Walmart International.

Founded in 2007, the Flipkart Group includes Flipkart, fashion speciality site Myntra and Ekart (logistics and supply chain arm). The group is also a majority shareholder in the digital payments platform PhonePe.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.