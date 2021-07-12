Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Flipkart raises about $3.6 bn from GIC, SoftBank, Walmart, and others; valuation hits around $37.6 billion

Flipkart raises about $3.6 bn from GIC, SoftBank, Walmart, and others; valuation hits around $37.6 billion

Premium
Flipkart's fundraise demonstrated significant interest from global investors, including sovereign funds, private equity and crossovers in addition to Walmart
2 min read . 12:31 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from PTI )

  • In July last year, Flipkart had announced a $1.2 billion (roughly 9,048 crore) fundraising led by its majority shareholder Walmart
  • In 2018, Walmart Inc had invested $16 billion for acquiring a 77 % stake in the group

Ecommerce giant Flipkart Group on Monday said it has raised about 26,805.6 crore ($3.6 billion) in funding.

Ecommerce giant Flipkart Group on Monday said it has raised about 26,805.6 crore ($3.6 billion) in funding.

The latest round of funding is led by GIC, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Walmart, along with investments from sovereign funds DisruptAD, Qatar Investment Authority, Khazanah Nasional Berhad, and marquee investors Tencent, Willoughby Capital, Antara Capital, Franklin Templeton and Tiger Global.

The latest round of funding is led by GIC, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Walmart, along with investments from sovereign funds DisruptAD, Qatar Investment Authority, Khazanah Nasional Berhad, and marquee investors Tencent, Willoughby Capital, Antara Capital, Franklin Templeton and Tiger Global.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

With this, the Flipkart's valuation has surged to 2.79 lakh crore ( $37.6 billion).

The company, which competes with Amazon, Reliance Industries' JioMart and others in the burgeoning Indian e-commerce market, said it will continue to make deeper investments across people, technology, supply chain and infrastructure to address the requirements of a rapidly growing consumer base in the country.

“This investment by leading global investors reflects the promise of digital commerce in India and their belief in Flipkart's capabilities to maximise this potential for all stakeholders. As we serve our consumers, we will focus on accelerating growth for millions of small and medium Indian businesses, including kiranas," Flipkart Group Chief Executive Officer Kalyan Krishnamurthy said.

Flipkart will continue to invest in new categories and leverage made-in-India technology to transform consumer experiences and develop a world-class supply chain, he added.

In July last year, Flipkart had announced a $1.2 billion (roughly 9,048 crore) fundraising led by its majority shareholder Walmart that had valued the Bengaluru-based company at $24.9 billion (roughly 1.87 lakh crore).

In 2018, Walmart Inc had invested $16 billion for acquiring a 77 % stake in the group.

`
MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

India’s largest firms are hoarding cash, shying away fr ...

Premium

Reits now within easy reach, but learn more before you ...

Premium

India’s luxury car buyers are being made to do somethin ...

Premium

How rising global commodity prices hurt Indian economy

“Flipkart is a great business whose growth and potential mirrors that of India as a whole — that’s why we invested in 2018 and why we continue to invest today," said Judith McKenna, President and CEO – Walmart International.

Founded in 2007, the Flipkart Group includes Flipkart, fashion speciality site Myntra and Ekart (logistics and supply chain arm). The group is also a majority shareholder in the digital payments platform PhonePe.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!