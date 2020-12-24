Flipkart rebuilds board ahead of IPO

Bengaluru: Flipkart has made key changes to its board as the Walmart Inc-owned e-commerce firm readies for a proposed initial public offering (IPO) next year.

The new directors to the board from next year are Keki Mistry, vice-chairman and CEO, HDFC, two new directors from Walmart—global chief technology officer and chief development officer Suresh Kumar and Leigh Hopkins, executive vice-president of strategy and development for Walmart International, along with Flipkart group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy.

In an email this week, Krishnamurthy informed employees of the changes, which also include current board members Steuart Walton, Dirk Van den Berghe, executive vice-president of Walmart Asia, co-founder of MakeMyTrip Rajesh Magow and Rohit Bhagat leaving the board. Bhagat has joined the PhonePe board as its chairperson after the digital payments firm was spun off earlier in December. Mint has reviewed a copy of the email

Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart has hired Goldman Sachs to explore an initial share sale of its Flipkart in the US to raise around $10 billion and is planning to sell around 25% in India’s largest online retailer, Mint reported earlier this month.

Walmart now owns an 82.3% stake in Flipkart, with US-based hedge fund Tiger Management, China’s Tencent, Accel Partners and Microsoft Corp., among the other key investors. The IPO will offer an opportunity to minority investors to sell or pare their holdings.

The pandemic has pushed millions of new customers from small towns and cities to switch to online platforms, boosting valuations of e-commerce companies.

Bengaluru-based Flipkart competes with Amazon India and Reliance Industries Ltd, which is ramping up its JioMart e-commerce business to challenge its rivals in the e-commerce space.

