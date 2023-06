New Delhi: Walmart subsidiary, Flipkart Internet Private Limited, an e-commerce marketplace, has released a new advertisement commercial with actors Archana Puran Singh and Jackie Shroff in a set of two ad films.

They will communicate that the company offers good deals on deliveries. The campaign has the tagline ‘Har Need Ke Liye Best Deals’. Conceptualised by Leo Burnett, the company has devised a 360-degree campaign with a mix of channels like television and print.

The first film features Shroff and a man excitedly dancing. The reason for his happiness is his shopping experience on the platform, where he got good deals across multiple categories like mobiles, shoes and earphones. His dance impresses Shroff and they dance to the jingle together while saying ‘Shopping Karni Hai Toh Pehle Flipkart Karo’.

Similarly, the second film has a woman and Archana Puran Singh laughing hysterically. The reason behind the woman’s laughter is discovering the best deals on the platform.

Dushyanth Jayanty, vice president, marketing at the ecommerce company said, “‘Har need ke liye best deals’ is a light-hearted recreation of the joy of getting a great deal. Archana Puran Singh and Jackie Shroff bring this message to life in their inimitable style, and the signature dance move is guaranteed to make viewers shake a leg."

Mayuresh Dubhashi, group executive creative director at Leo Burnett said, “This campaign was just pure fun to make. Our job was just to bring forth the ultimate human joy someone can feel when they find something great, like the mind-boggling deals and so much more."

Earlier this week, Flipkart-owned Myntra also put out another television advertisement with Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi for its French Connection & FCUK brands directed by TVA Productions. Earlier this year, Myntra's wholesale entity, Myntra Jabong Pvt Ltd, acquired distribution and management rights for French Connection and FCUK to expand its portfolio of international licensed brands here.