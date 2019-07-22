Bengaluru: In a bid to bring more offline sellers to e-commerce, online marketplace Flipkart has revamped and eased its seller onboarding process. The company said on Monday that it has also stationed 13 regional teams across the country to help onboard sellers in person, by meeting with them at their premises.

This, they believe, will make it easier for small sellers, who may not have prior digital expertise, to list their products on the platform.

“As a platform, we are committed to broadening market access for sellers and helping them reach millions of customers all over the country," said Nishant Gupta, head of Flipkart’s Marketplace business. “By revamping our onboarding process and simplifying the number of steps, we are making it easier for any seller, no matter the size, to list on our platform and get started from day one."

Apart from smoothing the onboarding process, Flipkart also provides other services such as access to a chartered accountants ecosystem that helps with financial and taxation processes and seller financing.

Currently, e-commerce accounts for less than 3% of India’s overall retail industry. Government estimates suggest there are roughly 60 million micro, medium and small enterprises across the country, of whom several are restricted to their local markets due to difficulties in accessing resources. Flipkart’s revamp will help these sellers come online and access customers across the country.