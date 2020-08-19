Flipkart’s GMV exceeds pre-covid levels: Walmart

“Walmart International’s net sales were $27.2 billion, a decrease of 6.8%. Changes in currency rates negatively affected net sales by approximately $2.4 billion. Excluding currency , net sales would have been $29.6 billion, an increase of 1.6%. Net sales included the effects of the government-mandated closure of the company’s Flipkart business in India for a portion of the quarter, as well as similar actions in markets in Africa and Central America," said a Walmart statement.