American retail giant Walmart Inc. in an earnings call on Tuesday said that net sales for its international business was impacted due to Flipkart not being able to operate non-essential deliveries during the lockdown in India due to covid-19.

“As a result of the crisis and towards the end of the quarter, we had pretty extensive stores and operational closures in markets like South Africa, India … and our Flipkart operations were impacted by restrictions on non-essential deliveries," said Brett Biggs, executive vice president and chief financial officer, Walmart said in their first quarter (February-April) earnings call.

For Walmart, it's financial year starts on February 1, with its first quarter holding results for the months of February to April.

In an investor presentation, Walmart said, “E-commerce (for Walmart International) contributed 9% of total segment net sales, led by growth in China, Canada, U.K. and Mexico. Limited operations of the company's Flipkart business in India for a portion of the quarter negatively affected growth."

Over the last two months, the covid-19 induced lockdown in India has forced large e-commerce players to sell only essentials in India, starting 24 March, until when the ministry of home affairs finally allowed e-commerce players to operate and deliver non-essential goods in red zones as well.

“... The closure of stores and warehouses in some of our markets contributed to volatility of sales for the quarter and we expect even more in Q2. For instance, the Flipkart business was limited by government regulations to selling only essential items for several weeks,“ said Doug Mcmillan, president and CEO of Walmart Inc. said in the earnings call.

Mcmillan added that April falls in Q2 for several of Walmart’s international markets and it was a challenging month, owing to how different markets and governments reacted with regulation to the covid-19 crisis. Now, Walmart expects volatility to continue in several international markets, throughout its second quarter (May-July).

During the first phase of lockdown in March, e-commerce companies in India were hit, with retail management consultancy Technopak citing almost a 93% drop in e-commerce sales.

The restriction of non-essentials deliveries, particularly mobile phones, electronic gadgets and apparel, also impacted contribution margins and revenues of several e-commerce players, since it constitutes a large portion of their business.

In the investor presentation, Walmart also stated that gross profit rate for its international business also increased primarily due to its Flipkart India business.

“Gross profit rate increased 10 basis points on a reported basis primarily due to the company's Flipkart business. This was partially offset by an outsized change in mix towards lower margin categories and formats in response to covid-19,“ stated the Walmart investor presentation.

The American retailer on Tuesday said that net sales and operating results were significantly affected by the outbreak of covid-19.

As a part of its earnings call, Walmart said that its total revenue stood at $134.6 billion, in the April quarter, up by 8.6% from the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Walmart’s consolidated operating profit stood at $5.2 billion in the April quarter, as compared to $4.9 billion in the same period.

