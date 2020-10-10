Ahead of much-awaited Big Billion Day sale, Flipkart has started its paid internship programme for students from Tier II cities and beyond. The students from 21 different locations across the country will get an opportunity to intern in popular e-commerce platform's supply chain.

The 45-day internship programme Launchpad is aimed at helping the students to gain critical skills in supply chain management and create an ecosystem of trained professionals for the e-commerce industry, Flipkart said.

Launchpad has been designed to introduce students to work in Flipkart’s supply chain and help them understand the processes that form the backbone of e-commerce. "The program will shape India’s future workforce in various essential supply chain roles, which will help in creating an ecosystem of well-qualified, well-trained, and skilled professionals in the long run," Flipkart said in a statement.

This exposure helps students build long-term resiliency and agility in their operations while upskilling them in this fast changing external scenario, e-commerce platform mentioned.

Flipkart is working with educational institutes across 21 locations including Binola (Haryana), Bhiwandi (Maharashtra), Uluberia and Dankuni (West Bengal) and Malur (Karnataka), Medchal (Telangana) and many more to identify meritorious students and engage the selected students at its fulfilment centres.

The students will be trained in various aspects of supply chain management while following strict practices that prioritise their health and safety, Flipkart said. Thermal screening will be mandatory before entering the facilities. The interns must have Aarogya Setu app on their phones.

Amitesh Jha, Senior Vice-President, Flipkart, said, “Flipkart is always at the forefront of sharing knowledge and building an ecosystem of skilled workforce for the fast growing e-commerce industry in India." Flipkart launched Launchpad internship program last year to offer students hands-on experience of working in a state-of-the-art modern supply chain and inculcate necessary skills to succeed in this industry.

"We are confident of providing an engaging and immersive working experience to our interns during the upcoming festive season, which will help generate more interest towards the supply chain," Jha added.

Walmart-owned Flipkart earlier said it would help generate over 70,000 direct and lakhs of indirect seasonal jobs in the country ahead of the festive season and its Big Billion Days sale. Last year, Flipkart and its rival Amazon had announced creation of over 1.4 lakh temporary jobs across supply chain, last-mile connectivity and customer support in preparation for their festive sales.

